Desoto County supervisors call special meeting Sunday

Supervisors discussed ways to limit the spread of Covid-19.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Desoto County supervisors called an emergency meeting Sunday in response to the spread of Covid-19.

Supervisors approved a proclamation recommending the limiting of gatherings of people, closing bars and restaurants to public access and implementing stay-at-home policies in the county.

The measures are not mandatory at this time, but are strongly encouraged.

"Right now it's the people's choice at this point. If we get them to follow our guidelines stay home. Limit your activity with other people. Just use common sense," said Lee Caldwell, Desoto County Supervisor for District 4.