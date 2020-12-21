Salvation Army finds diamond ring in red kettle; left as anonymous gift

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army Memphis recently a very special gift in one of its red kettles.
According to the Salvation Army, a 1.81 carat antique diamond ring was dropped into a red kettle on December 10 in the Germantown area by an anonymous donor.
The ring was inside a plastic bag with a note that read, "Help the poor."
Sissy's Log Cabin appraised the ring, confirming it is vintage with 11 old miner cut diamonds, worth $6,317,21.
"We may never know the story behind the ring's original owner or what motivated them to so generously drop it into our red kettle on that December night, but year after year, we continue to be amazed by the unwavering love and support from our neighbors. To the anonymous ring donor, your gift will change countless lives in our community this Christmas. THANK YOU!"