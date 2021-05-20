Driver, who wouldn’t stop for Memphis Police, dies after a van crashes into him after he does U-turn onto interstate

According to the Memphis Police Department, an officer was trying to stop a 1998 Toyota Camry for a routine traffic stop just before 1 o’clock. The car, which was driven by 27-year-old Mikell Arrington, would not stop. Arrington drove westbound on the shoulder of I-40 near Watkins and then did a U-turn and crossed four lanes of traffic before being hit by a Chrysler Pacifica van.