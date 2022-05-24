North Memphis day care center surrenders license after boy dies in hot car

The day care center, located on Thomas Street, was first licensed in February 2017 and had received no violations since opening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Education is the Key Children's Learning Center in North Memphis has surrendered its license and closed after a 1-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car last Thursday.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Department of Human Services and Memphis police, the boy died after he was left in a car by a staff member.

TDHS immediately launched an investigation of the situation after the boy died. They said their investigation confirmed that although the person involved in the situation was approved to drive, the car involved wasn't.

LeBonheur confirmed the boy's death is Memphis' first child hot car death this year. None were reported last year, according to the hospital's spokesperson.

Meanwhile, investigators haven't said what officially caused the boy's death.

Police detained two people after the boy died but no one has been charged.

TDHS' full statement is below:

"The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is aware of the incident involving Education is the Key Children’s Learning Center. We are saddened and our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.

The TDHS Child Care Licensing Team immediately launched an investigation of the situation and is partnering with others to further investigate as needed. The child care agency was authorized for transportation of children through use of pre-approved vehicles. Our investigation has confirmed that although the person involved in the situation was approved to transport, the specific vehicle involved was not.

The provider was first licensed in February 2017 and had received no violations since opening. As of May 23, 2022, the agency has surrendered its child care license and is now closed."