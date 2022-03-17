Fans hit the road to Portland to support the Memphis Tigers

Despite the challenge, Memphis fans made their way to Portland to help support the Tigers in March Madness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marvin and Korri White rushed home from the AAC tournament in Fort Worth with only a day to fly home and pack before their flight left for Portland.

“We ended up in one of the happiest places on earth, without Memphis gear on. There it is,” said Marvin and Korri.

Fans like Realis Sanders said traveling from Memphis to Portland was not only expensive but challenging.

However, with the Tigers returning to the big dance after eight long years, they all said they refused to miss the moment.

“I was sitting at home and debating if I was going to make it,” said Sanders.

“First year, I inherit coach Tubby’s team. The second year, James Wiseman cant play and D.J. Jefferies gets hurt and Lester Quinones gets hurt. The third year there is so much going on with COVID,” coach Penny Hardaway explained.

As tough as the first three years were on head coach Hardaway, some would say it was just as unbearable for Memphis fans.

“We did hit a low point, some people fell off the bandwagon but I do believe, we do not drop the ball and stop supporting until that last whistle blows,” said Sanders.

Sanders said he never underestimated Hardaway's ability to get the program back to the NCAA tournament and help Memphis live up to its reputation of being a basketball city.

“The one thing that brings this city together, I don’t care what color you are what race it doesn’t matter. That is the one thing where we all come together for one common bond and just go for what we know and support that m on your chest,” said Sanders.

Whether it be at home or 1,861 miles away in Portland, Memphis fans make a way to support the Tigers.