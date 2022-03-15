Go Tigers Go! Memphis basketball fans hold big send off as Tigers head to Portland

Memphis got loads of support from fans as they boarded the bus to head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers are NCAA tournament bound.

The team found out Sunday they’ll be facing Boise State in the first round. They headed out to Portland, Oregon Tuesday.

Before they left, fans gathered at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center to see them off.

Memphis fans have plenty to cheer for after their Tigers locked in their spot in the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday, and they're feeling lucky about their chances in round one on St. Patrick's Day.

One fan, Liz Hidey, brought a jar full of lucky gold coins, green beads, and a big, green lucky charm balloon for Coach Penny Hardaway.

"We put good luck on here Tigers," said Hidey, showing off the jar. "I think it's awesome and I think they're going to win."

Luck may be on the Tigers side. According to U of M record books, they've never lost an NCAA Tournament game on March 17. They're 6-0 all-time.

Memphis (21-10), a nine-seed, will face eighth-seeded Boise State (27-7) in round one after making the tournament for the first time since 2014. It’s been an up and down season, but it hasn’t stopped people from bleeding blue.

"I mean it’s everything in my life. I’ve waited for this - I never jumped off the bandwagon, and for those who didn’t - shame on ya," said fan Diana Shull.

The Tigers rolled out to hugs and cheers. For Peggy Harris, mother of Memphis guard Tyler Harris, the support means so much.

University of Memphis fans cheer on the Memphis Tigers as they head to Portland to face Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament! Posted by Avery Braxton on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

She was at the AAC Tournament where she said the Tigers fans traveled well. She hopes that, and the fanfare on Tuesday, are good indicators for Thursday's game in Portland.

"It’s good to see all of the fans and the supporters," Harris said. "That is really, really, really good to see that. Makes me excited and just thankful that (Tyler Harris) is on this team.

Thankful, too, is Penny Hardaway, who led Memphis to tournament appearances in back-to-back seasons in the 1990s. Now, for the first time in his four seasons, he leads them as its coach.

"It means everything. We’re back to where we belong. Now we’ve got to go make some noise," Hardaway said. "It definitely brings back a lot of memories because I was in this position myself in the 90s. I’m glad the players got a chance to experience this."