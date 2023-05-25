FedEx pilots hold informational picket as frustrations with contract agreements persist

Last week, pilots passed a strike authorization vote after 99% voted for union leaders to authorize a strike.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx pilots held an informational picket Wednesday, May 24 where pilots voiced their frustrations with FedEx and the continued struggle to reach an agreement about contracts.

Pilots said they are frustrated, and they say FedEx is stalling. The company has not reached a mutual bargaining agreement with the The Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l. (ALPA).

The current contract was negotiated in 2015. Negotiations began in May 2021 ahead of the November 2021 time when the pilots’ contract became amendable. Talks went into mediation in October 2022.