Four dead after wrong-way crash on Walnut Grove in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead after an overnight crash in East Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, four people were killed in a crash that happed in the eastbound lanes of the 7000 block of Walnut Grove Rd. near Shelby Farms Park.
A car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it hit two vehicles, police said. The driver of the car going the wrong way died as well as all three people in the vehicle which was hit head-on.
The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person survived the crash and is at Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. ABC24 will continue to provide updates.