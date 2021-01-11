Four dead after wrong-way crash on Walnut Grove in East Memphis

A car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it hit two vehicles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are dead after an overnight crash in East Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, four people were killed in a crash that happed in the eastbound lanes of the 7000 block of Walnut Grove Rd. near Shelby Farms Park.

A car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it hit two vehicles, police said. The driver of the car going the wrong way died as well as all three people in the vehicle which was hit head-on.

At 12:36 am officers were on the scene of a 3-car crash at Walnut Grove and Germantown Pkwy. Driver #1 and all 3 occupants of vehicle #2 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vehicle #1 was w/b in the e/b lane and struck vehicle #2 head-on. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2021

The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person survived the crash and is at Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a crash in the 7000 block of Walnut Grove. A W/B veh in the E/B lane struck two vehicles; one caught fire. There were four fatalities on the scene, and one critical later downgraded to non-critical transported to Baptist East. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 1, 2021