Four suspects took part in a deadly Sunday shooting, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a deadly shooting took place on Sunday in the 6400 block of Valleydale Drive.

Officers said they responded shortly before noon and that two people were found dead on the scene — one man and one woman.

The suspects are four men who were wearing red hoodies and ski masks, according to MPD.

These suspects were in a red sedan, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.