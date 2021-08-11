FREE flu shots being offered by Shelby County Health Department

"FightFluTN 2021" event is being held at 8 Shelby County locations on Tuesday, November 9

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Free flu shots are being given TODAY, Tuesday, November 9 during a special statewide "FightFluTN2021" vaccination event.

The Shelby County Health Department is making vaccinations available at no cost at eight locations.

A special drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Gill Campus, at 3833 Mountain Terrace. No appointment is needed.

Walk-in clinic locations:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic - 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic - 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic - 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic - 814 Jefferson, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic - 1826 Sycamore View Road

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic - 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

Everyone ages six months and older are encouraged to get the flu vaccine, including babies and young children.

The flu vaccine contains an inactive virus, so it can't cause flu illness. Side effects from the vaccination may include soreness at the injection site, low grade fever, and body aches, but, are usually short-term.

It's Fight Flu TN Day! DID YOU KNOW? Today's free flu shot event is a statewide preparedness exercise to practice plans to vaccinate our communities. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect your community. 3833 Mountain Terrace Memphis, TN 38127. #FightFluTN pic.twitter.com/smy3juwtyM — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 9, 2021

The Shelby County Health Department also suggests to following to slow the spread of flu:

If you are sick with a flu-like illness, stay home.

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.