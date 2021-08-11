FREE flu shots being offered by Shelby County Health Department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Free flu shots are being given TODAY, Tuesday, November 9 during a special statewide "FightFluTN2021" vaccination event.
The Shelby County Health Department is making vaccinations available at no cost at eight locations.
A special drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Gill Campus, at 3833 Mountain Terrace. No appointment is needed.
Walk-in clinic locations:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic - 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic - 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic - 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic - 814 Jefferson, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic - 1826 Sycamore View Road
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic - 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
Everyone ages six months and older are encouraged to get the flu vaccine, including babies and young children.
The flu vaccine contains an inactive virus, so it can't cause flu illness. Side effects from the vaccination may include soreness at the injection site, low grade fever, and body aches, but, are usually short-term.
The Shelby County Health Department also suggests to following to slow the spread of flu:
- If you are sick with a flu-like illness, stay home.
- Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.
For more information about flu in Shelby County, click here.