Future Leaders of Memphis wrap up 1st annual Coat Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Future Leaders of Memphis held its 1st annual Coat Drive on Friday, with the goal of the event to give coats to help families with kids who need them.

The giveaway happened at the Hollywood Community Center and the reason for doing it was simple.

"I lost my cousin due to gun violence," Rakeria Dean said. "He was a giving person. We wanted to give back to the community to pour into the community and just help out. It takes a village and it takes the right people in the village to help."