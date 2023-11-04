Grizz week continues ahead of Sunday's playoff game against Lakers

There are a few more days of Grizz week, and the home team is looking for fans to show their spirit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will compete in the NBA playoffs once again, and their first playoff game against the Lakers will be held at the FedEx Forum Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

The Grizzlies hold the No. 2 seed in the west, and they have the NBA'S best home game record.

The Los Angeles Lakers team locked in their playoff spot by beating the Timberwolves 108-102 in the play-in tournament game Tuesday, April 11.

There are a few more days of Grizz spirit Week that fans can participate in before Sunday's game.

Fans can pick-up Grizzlies swag Thursday, April 13 at 7859 Hwy 64 near Kate Bond Rd. from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Fans can also pick-up gear at Court Square Food Truck Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Northwest Corner of Poplar and Highland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grizzlies posters can be picked up at all Memphis Public Libraries during library open hours.

Wednesday April 12 is Grizzlies Spirit Day. The team will gift one school $2,023 for classroom supplies.

To participate and enter the spirit day contest, schools can show their Grizzlies spirit in their own way by dressing out in Grizz gear and Grizz colors. Teachers and students can also decorate their classrooms in full out Grizzlies style. Schools will then post their spirit fay photos to social media, tagging @memgrizz on any social media platform using the hashtag #BigMemphis.

All school spirit day post must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Schools can make as many schools Grizz spirit day post as they like.

Fans can meet at the Plaza Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a final swag pick-up at the plaza. There will also be food trucks like Collins Lemonade, The Genre, NLE’s This Can’t Be Vegan and MemPops.

There will also be live music by Corey Lou & da Village, games and more on the Big River Steel Plaza.