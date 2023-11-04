Grizzlies confirm Steven Adams likely out for playoffs

Steven Adams injured the PCL in his right knee January 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed what many Grizzlies fans feared - Grizzlies center Steven Adams is likely out for this year's playoff run.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Stadium's Shams Charania broke the news on Saturday and at Tuesday's practice, Jenkins doubled down.

"It's pretty confirmed he's most likely out for the playoffs," Jenkins said. "We don't have definitive words on what the next steps are."

The Grizzlies are having "more dialogue" with doctors in the coming weeks about how to move forward with Adams, who reportedly wants to play.

Adams strained the PCL in his right knee on January 22 diving for a loose ball in the closing moments of a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Adams received a stem cell injection the week of March 9 and was projected to be re-evaluated in four weeks. A follow-up MRI the week of April 3 revealed that Adams is not ready to ramp up to play. Jenkins emphasized there has not been any kind of regression or re-injury.

"We thought we were making headway with the process and all that," Jenkins said. "Each evaluation opportunity we had with the doctors kind of revealed 'hey, it's not progressing like we need it to.'"

In response, the Grizzlies signed rookie forward Kenneth Lofton Jr to a four year contract to bolster their frontcourt depth that also lost forward Brandon Clarke to a torn Achilles.

Lofton averaged 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies G-League affiliate. He was named the G-League's 'Rookie of the Year.' In his first start against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9, Lofton scored 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 115-100 loss.