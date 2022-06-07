March For Our Lives will hold local marches across the U.S. as a call to end gun violence

In the short two weeks since the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, there have been 33 mass shootings across the U.S. with 34 people killed and 157 people injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March For Our Lives organized 100 local marches across the U.S. for Saturday, June 11, as the youth-led group continues to fight against against gun violence.

The local march will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and protestors will begin the march at Robert R. Church, Memphis, TN 38103. Memphians who wish to join the local march can register online through the website.

The organization held its first march in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

In the short two weeks since the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, there have been 33 mass shootings across the U.S. with 34 people killed and 157 people injured.

Gun violence is he leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America.

March For Our Lives said that its goal is to end gun violence and create safe communities and healthy communities.