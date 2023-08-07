'Healing powers already within' | Black yoga and mental wellness festival held at Bridges

The fest blended yoga, movement, mindfulness, arts and community connections as healing tools for the Black community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over at Bridges on Saturday, Memphians got active and loose at the second-ever annual "Black Yoga and Mental Wellness Festival."

The event allowed people to embrace their emotions while expressing them through movement. Attendees also learned ways to prioritize their mental and physical health.

Jacqueline Oselen is the founder of Black Healers Collective, a "community of change agents" who all work to "advance the healing and wholeness of African diaspora people."

"Our purpose here today is to teach individuals things that they can do in their every day life to tap into that healing power they already have within them," Oselen said. "The body is designed to heal itself, and so we can do things that either support that healing or hinder that healing."

Organizers of the festival encourage Memphians to get in on this opportunity to unwind and recharge their mind, body and soul.

The Black Healers Collective website states that the group is committed to the well-being of Black people, families and communities. They said that commitment "extends to all of humanity and life on Earth, yet is rooted in the deep and abiding love we have for ourselves and our culture."