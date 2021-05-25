Helena-West Helena mayor calls it "alarming" that same inspector who missed I-40 fracture inspected Helena bridge

Mayor Kevin Smith said he’s talked with bridge officials who confirm a team looked at Highway 49. They also reassured him the bridge was safe.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The same bridge inspector who was fired after missing the I-40 crack also inspected the Helena Bridge in Arkansas.

Since May 11, the Hernando de Soto bridge, also referred to as the I-40 “M” bridge, has been closed to vehicle traffic, impacting the trucking industry. Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith said it’s a concern that the I-40 bridge inspector Monty Frazier, who missed a major structural crack in the Hernando DeSoto bridge also was responsible for the Helena bridge inspection in 2020.

“When we saw that was pretty alarming,” said the mayor. “That the same guy inspected our bridge over the Mississippi River. So naturally, the first thing I wanted to do was contact them.”

Frazier was fired by ARDOT after neglecting his responsibilities to follow proper inspection techniques. Mayor Smith said he’s talked with bridge officials who confirm a team looked at Highway 49. They also reassured him the bridge was safe.

"He was confident in me reporting that it is perfectly safe even with the additional traffic load that it's bearing."

Mayor Smith said its time for a 4-lane bridge in the area.

"About a year ago I asked the highway commission chairman and the highway commission if they would approve a study of a four-lane bridge here in Helena and they approved it and they've begun the process," Smith said.

The mayor said the I-40 bridge inspection has now rekindled the efforts for the 4-lane bridge.

"We take for granted this infrastructure every single day. Everywhere in the country not just here and we don't talk about it enough when there's not something bad going on.”

The Helena bridge is set to be re-inspected in mid-June.