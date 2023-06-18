x
Local emergency declared in Hernando after strong storms

DeSoto County Emergency Management has tarps for those who need them, Mayor Chip Johnson said.
HERNANDO, Miss — A local emergency was declared in Hernando, Miss. Sunday morning after strong storms left the area with much damage, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Chip Johnson said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that power lines were down and trees were blocking roads. 

"Please avoid the area between the court square and the interstate," Johnson said in a post.

Johnson said that the city's Board of Alderman held a meeting Sunday morning to declare the emergency, which allows them  to "bring in local help and accept help from the DeSoto County Road Department."

DeSoto County Emergency Management has tarps for those who need them, Johnson said. They'll be available at Fire Station #1, which is located on the "back side of city hall" at 475 West Commerce Street, according to the city's website.

Anyone who needs help is asked to call 911, Johnson said.

Hernando is the county seat of DeSoto County. It's located about 25 miles south of Memphis.

Strong storms swept through the Mid-South late Saturday and early Sunday, leaving thousands without power. The National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornadoes as of Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh often for the latest updates.

