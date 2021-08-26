How a coma led a Memphis man to lose 250+ pounds even in the face of COVID-19 losses

Andrew Cook spent a month in a coma from a sepsis infection.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a near death experience, a Memphis man made a promise that if God gave him a second chance he would lose weight and get healthy. He did that even in the face of great loss.

Standing tall and confident, Andrew Cook is half the man he once was but not half the heart. It was once nearly impossible for him to stand up on his own and each step was a challenge.

Cook once weighed nearly 600 pounds, reaching 586 pounds before a sepsis infection put him into a month long coma.

“It was really scary because I really lost him because when they resituated him in the hospital, it was a traumatic thing for me," wife Linda Cook remembers.

When he finally woke up, he vowed to get healthy.

“I made a promise to her and to our heavenly father, that if he gave me a second chance of living, I’d lose the weight," Cook said.

Cook remembers a life where he always struggled with his weight. He'd lose 15 to 20 pounds but gain it back. Knowing he needed the help, he made a life altering decision to get gastric bypass surgery. He said watching 'My 600-lb Life' helped him make that choice.



Cook went to St. Francis Hospital and met with Dr. Robert Wegner who would perform the surgery on him.

“Post-operatory he’s been a fantastic example of the power of the surgery and how much it can change someone’s life," Dr. Wegner said.

After Cook tried unsuccessfully in the past to lose the weight, Dr. Wegner says surgery was his lifeline.

He says he tells patients the surgery isn't the first step but last when other methods are not working.

“It’s hard to believe it’s the same person," Dr. Wegner said. "He’s lost over 250 pounds. His comorbidities are gone. It’s the best thing he could have done for himself is to do that surgery.”

In addition to the surgery, Cook has had to stay dedicated to eating healthy and working out. He jokes that his trainer pushes him real good. But one key to his success, he said, has been his wife who has helped him stay on track.

"I'm so glad," she said. "I'm proud of him even through all the things we’ve been throught his year, Andrew had to overcome a lot of obstacles.”

The two were also each other's rock when devastation hit. COVID-19 took away friends. Linda's brother died from the virus and Andrew lost his mother to it, too.

"That was tough," Cook said. "My mother was continuing to push me to do it, what you got to do. Don’t slack.”

Despite it all, Cook has kept with it. It serves as motivation for him to continue getting healthy. He has hopes to lose more weight and hopes to inspire others who are struggling.