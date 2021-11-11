'It's just taking longer and longer'; supply chain issues forcing Mid-South heating and cooling companies to adapt

Those at Choate's HVAC and Plumbing report double whammy to ABC24: scarcer available products and surging prices for available items.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Supply and demand issues overseas are impacting some heating and cooling repairs locally, just as the temperatures dip lower and lower.

Those at Choate's HVAC and Plumbing told ABC24 Thursday what used to take days for things like furnaces or tankless water heaters to arrive now takes weeks - or more.

That strain is forcing the longtime local company to adjust and adapt like no other time in recent memory.

"It's definitely posing its own unique challenges," Brian Choate at Choate's HVAC & Plumbing Assistant General Manager said.

Choate said certain repairs could be delayed unexpectedly, if something such as clear silicone or flexible duct runs low.

"It will be a random item at a time where they just had an influx where they don't have it in stock but they may later have it in stock, so it's hit and miss with certain items," Choate said.

It's not just a tougher supply chain.

Choate said certain items skyrocketed in price by 300% this year alone, costs which he said have to be passed down local customers between 5% and 10% for certain jobs.

"It's very challenging to try and stay competitive and fair but also provide that same value we are having to increase in order to take care of our expenses also," Choate added.

With economists predicting the supply and inflation challenges will linger into 2022, Choate asked the public for understanding.

"Just be patient as much as possible, we are doing our best, we are not stopping at the word 'can't', we are pushing through as far as what we can do to provide that comfort for everyone," Choate said.