Japan Festival returns to Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Japanese food, culture, music, and more were on display on Sunday as the Memphis Japan Festival returned to the Botanic Garden.
The festival offered an interactive and hands-on experience with food, entertainment, games and crafts.
Guests were able to participate in several activities including playing Pokémon Go, cultural lectures, and watching sumo suit wrestling.
"I try to do it every year if I can," Brie Waller, an attendee of the festival who was dressed as Princess Peach from the Mario series, said. "It's just a fun reason to get dressed up and a lot of people seem to really enjoy it."
For more information about the festival, click here.