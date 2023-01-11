Tennessee Titans wants fans to give blood during national blood donation month | Football team partners with American Red Cross for blood drive

The Tennessee Titans are calling on their fans to participate in national blood donation month by giving blood in their local areas.

The professional football team partnered with American Red Cross for a blood drive at the Wesley Mortgage Club at Nissan Stadium scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The blood drive is set to run from noon to 6 p.m.

Although the Titans blood drive is hosted in Nashville, American Red Cross said fans are encouraged to donate blood locally by finding an American Red Cross location in their area.

To find a blood donation location close to you, visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate.

American Red Cross also partnered with Hutchison School in Memphis to hose a student-led blood drive. Hutchison is an all girls private school.