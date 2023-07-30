'Life Skills Summit' held by Operation Taking Back 901 at Hollywood Community Center

Career opportunities, technical programs and financial literacy resources were provided by "Operation Taking Back 901" at the Hollywood Community Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

There have been more than a few recent efforts to build up the youth in Memphis, but one group organized a "Life Skills Recourses" summit on Saturday.

Operation Taking Back 901 held the event at the Hollywood Community Center with the mission to "implement economic and educational programs for underserved youth and their families in Shelby County."

This summit provided resources such as career opportunities, technical programs, and financial literacy to young people throughout Memphis.

"Operation Taking Back 901 is here for them," founder of the group Airedale Minson said. "We're going to continue to be a service in the community. We're going to provide recourses for information and we're going to be more visible with taking back the city that we love here in Memphis."

Organizers said this event will reduce the level of unemployment and lack of resources here in the Mid-South.