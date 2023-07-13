Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed by L.A. coroner

Presley died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

LOS ANGELES — A cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been revealed, months after the artist's death in Los Angeles.

According to the L.A. County coroner, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died of a small bowel obstruction on January 12, hours after she was rushed to a hospital for the medical emergency.

The coroner confirmed to ABC News Presley did undergo an examination on January 14, by the Medical Examiner, but her cause of death was being deferred pending the results of toxicology.

The full autopsy report, including toxicology, was released to ABC News Thursday.

A public memorial service for Presley was held January 22 at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father Elvis. Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.