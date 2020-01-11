Local cycling group hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local cycling group paved the streets of Memphis in pink Saturday, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Grind City Cycling hosted “Painting the Streets Pink 2020” ride at the Crosstown Brewing Company.
Supporters cycled 20 miles to raise money in support of breast cancer awareness. They also presented a check to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
“Breast Cancer Awareness is important. (It) continues to be one of the largest killers among women in our local community. So, it’s important to support our women here to make sure people are getting them mammograms and to continue to promote health and wellness in our Memphis community,” said Kevin Woods, organizer of Grind City Cycling.
There also was a post ride celebration featuring food trucks and music at the Crosstown Brewery.