A Midtown couple lives a life of change every day

Local 24 News is exploring many topics as part of a series of uncomfortable conversations about race.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At Local 24 News, we believe the way to help bring change is to start a conversation. We've been diving deep into discussions about race.

Local 24 News' Nextdoor Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, spoke with one interracial couple who shared their experience living in the Mid-South.

On Nextdoor, we've been able to discuss what is happening across the country.

Our neighbors, Michael and Alexis, are not only for change, but they live it every day.

As protesters passed through Midtown, Memphis couple, Michael Cornu and Alexis Boyle, wondered.

"Maybe we should be involved in carrying signs. He said, we can actually protest by just living our lives unafraid," said Boyle.

They are unafraid and unapologetic. Cornu is white and Boyle is black. Love brought together what race could not divide.

"He's pretty understanding. I talk about these things and he gets it," said Boyle.

However, that does not change how others view them.

"We have had some experiences and not many in this city," said Boyle.

The problem mostly occurs across state lines.

"I don't know why they think just because the sign changes on 55, the attitudes change dramatically as well," said Boyle.

"You never know, but you can tell when people look at you," said Cornu. "The looks hurt. You can tell by somebody's eyes about how they feel about you."

Cornu makes sure his son is aware.

"Judge each person that you meet - character - by what they tell you. We were taught to treat everybody equal," said Cornu.

"Racism is a cancer. That's exactly what it is. When we don't do anything about it, it doesn't go away," said Boyle.

That's why this family faces it head on.

"His family loves and accepts me, but change is only going to happen when we discuss what's wrong. If we pretend there is no problem, that is what causes all of the microaggression that turns into greater aggression," said Boyle.