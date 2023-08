The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Mound Community Center at 2572 Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis organizations are coming together Friday for the annual Family Health and Wellness Festival, free for everyone.

Volunteer Memphis is working with Pink with a Purpose to host the festival. The Sept. 1 event will have the following:

Food distribution

Health screenings

Vaccinations

Local vendors and resources

Mobile mammograms from Methodist Healthcare

Giveaways and more