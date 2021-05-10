Memphis Fire Department to “let it flow” during fire hydrant tests

Over the next few weeks, Memphis fire crews will be conducting their annual fire hydrant “flow operations/testing.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you see fire crews tinkering with hydrants, it’s only a test.

That’s because Memphis fire crews will be conducting their annual fire hydrant “flow operations” testing over the next few weeks. According to Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat, hydrant flushing is performed to “ensure that they are operable, adequate water flow and pressure is available, and that they are visible to responding fire companies.”

If you see a drop in water pressure or discolored water, it only will be temporary. The fire department recommends to run your faucets for a few minutes to take care of any discoloration.