Memphis fire fighters contribute $5,000 towards reward for arrest of suspects breaking into vehicles at multiple fire stations

The suspects were caught on video surveillance committing the most recent crime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Fighters Association Executive Board has approved a $5,000 contribution to CrimeStoppers of Memphis & Shelby County for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the multiple vehicle break-ins at various Memphis Fire Stations over the last few months.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the most recent incident happened Monday at about 3:32 am at 611 National Street. When officers arrived, they found 11 vehicles on the parking lot had been burglarized. The suspects broke out windows on the vehicles and stole items from each vehicle.

The four suspects were caught on video surveillance committing the crime and seen leaving the scene in a silver Nissan or Infiniti 4 door passenger vehicle with black rims.

“No one deserves to have their vehicle broken into while they’re trying to make a decent living, especially our dedicated firefighters who took an oath to serve and protect the citizens of this city,” says Thomas Malone, President, Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “We hope these funds will convince someone to turn in those responsible for these egregious acts,” adds Malone.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association represents over 2,100 active and retired employees of the Memphis Fire Department on labor issues such as wages, benefits, and working conditions.