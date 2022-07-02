Here's what you need to know about getting rid of storm debris in Memphis

From how much you need to cut down limbs, to where to place them for pick-up, here's everything you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Much of Memphis has been cleaning up since the ice storm hit the city last week. Now city leaders want to make sure you know what’s required to get rid of the debris from the storms.

The following guidelines come from Memphis Public Works Solid Waste Division.

Contractors are required to remove debris they cut.

Memphis has a city ordinance that says contactor and tree companies must remove the limbs and debris from their work. If they don’t, the property owner will be responsible for the costs to the city for removal and disposal.

Tree debris must be cut to less than 5 feet in length and 13 inches in diameter.

If you are cutting and clearing debris yourself, you must meet those dimensions, or you could get a code violation notice and end up paying the city. The city said larger debris can damage equipment.

Tree limbs and branches should be separated from debris such as wood planks or roofing.

The city tries to mulch organic debris, and not separating into piles could lead to longer collection times.

Make sure debris is at the curb.

Solid waste crews can’t leave the street. And move any vehicles to at least four feet away from debris on the curb.

“Vegetative storm debris” will be collected during non-bulk weeks and separately from regular collections.

Regular bulk trash is collected twice monthly. You can check HERE to find out your collection schedule. Make sure the tree limbs and storm debris is unbagged and at the curb during your non-bulk week. And remember that the debris will be collected separately from your regular trash. (Vegetative storm debris includes whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks, and other leafy material from the recent storms.)

There are drop-off locations.

Bring a recent MLGW bill for proof of solid waste fee payment.

Residential solid waste customers can drop off one truckload each month of non-hazardous waste to the landfill.

Republic Services North Shelby Landfill 7111 Old Millington Rd Millington, TN 38053

Republic Services South Shelby Landfill 5494 Malone Rd Memphis, TN 38119



Bagged Leaves can be dropped off during February at these locations:

Farrisview (3207 Farrisview Blvd) – Saturdays only, 8am to 4pm

Kennedy (4577 Raleigh Lagrange Rd) – Saturdays only, 8am to 4pm

Collins Yard (304 Collins Street) – Monday – Saturday, 8am to 4pm

No tree branches, limbs, or other waste will be accepted.

For more information, contact Memphis’ 311.