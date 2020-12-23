Memphis International expects a busy Christmas travel week

Travel expected to be up at Memphis International after a national record-breaking weekend during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health experts are warning people to stay home for the holidays and to not travel, but, despite that warning travel numbers are already hitting record highs during the pandemic.

More than three million people flew the weekend of Dec. 18-21, the highest three-day period since the pandemic took ahold of the country back in March.

At Memphis International Airport, Wednesday morning, travelers were filling the airport. Lines were longer than Local 24 News had seen in many months.

Airport officials are expecting it to be busy, but still down 50% compared to last year.

However, MEM Spokesman Glen Thomas said the airport was expecting it to be slower than what they saw over Thanksgiving break, the previous highest travel period for MEM during the pandemic.

“We’re basing that on the available seats that the airlines are offering," Thomas said. "We look at that and make an estimate of how many passengers will come through based on the number of available seats.”

This is the busiest I’ve seen Memphis International since the start of the pandemic but airport officials here are expecting Christmas travel to actually be less than Thanksgiving. We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/Li4LZ0swrI — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 23, 2020

MEM is expecting 40,000 people to go through the TSA checkpoint between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4.