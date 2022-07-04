Memphians can get rid of their bulk trash, debris & more for free at last Spring Dumpster Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis’ Spring Dumpster Days is coming to an end. Saturday, June 11, 2022, is the last day city residents can get rid of trash and debris and dump it for free.
Residents in all areas of Memphis are invited to participate – but it excludes county and state residents outside of the Memphis.
The dump site Saturday is at 7777 Walnut Grove Road – at Agricenter International near the recycling convenience center. Enter from Smythe Farm Road off Germantown Parkway.
Some items are not allowed to be dumped during this event. Prohibited items include:
- Fuel Tanks/Drums
- Motor Oil
- Hazardous/Toxic Waste
- Paint/Paint Thinner
- Anti-freeze
- Pool Chemicals
- Commercial Waste
- Pesticides/Herbicides
- Batteries
- Liquids of Any Kind
- Animal Carcasses
- Tires with Rims
