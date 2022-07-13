Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks workforce success during special trip to White House

Along with officials from Houston and Milwaukee, Mayor Strickland was asked to talk about three programs having success in Memphis at growing jobs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland headed to Washington D.C. Wednesday, where he was a guest of the White House for a special presentation.

Along with officials from Houston and Milwaukee, Mayor Strickland was asked to talk about three programs having success in Memphis at growing jobs. Memphis was selected because of the unique ways the city has spent dollars from the American Rescue Plan to develop its workforce.

Strickland said the city works by connecting the most disconnected citizens who are facing the greatest barriers and getting them meaningful employment.

He also said the programs would be impossible without federal help.

“But President Biden, Vice President Harris, Members of Congress, you are allowing us to help more young people. And more people who have difficulty finding employment, in more innovative, significant and meaningful ways,” said Strickland.