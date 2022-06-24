'The fight's not over yet': Memphis abortion rights advocates protest ruling on Roe v. Wade

Friday's protests were a sign of resilience for dozens of protestors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abortion rights advocates promise to fight on, with many putting those emotions into action Friday evening. Some Memphians agree the fight for women's rights isn't over yet.

Memphians are still speaking up and fighting for abortion rights. Bans Off Memphis with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi hosted three protests across Poplar Avenue.

“Look, there's so many people still fighting,” said Sophia Overstreet. “The fight's not over yet. There's all of these people just out here in the heat, braving the humidity because they're willing to, like, fight for a better world."

For dozens of protestors like Overstreet, Friday’s protests were a sign of resilience.

“I'm really angry, and I'm tired,” said Overstreet. “But also right now, I’m feeling really proud. Because the Memphis community keeps showing up."



The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade made this a historic and emotional day for many, including Memphis mom Christine Sheinberg.