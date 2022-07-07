Memphis promotes economic growth with Japan

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said over 5,000 Shelby County residents are employed by Japanese companies and he hopes to see that number grow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber and the Japan-American Society of Tennessee hosted an event Thursday to promote economic cooperation between Japan and Memphis.

"As we deepen this relationship with Memphis and Japan, we hope our economic partnership will deepen as well," Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson said. "We each move the world in our own ways, so let's move the world together."

Mayor Jim Strickland was also at the event, which took place at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

He said over 5,000 Shelby County residents are employed by Japanese companies and he hopes to see that number grow.