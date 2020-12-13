Methodist Healthcare to provide support group for those struggling after COVID-19

A recent study found that those who survived COVID-19 may face issues with depression and insomnia.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - The impact of COVID-19 is not only physical but can be mental too. Some people who have survived it may battle with depression and insomnia.

There’s a local support group that will begin next week to address such issues.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is working to help.

“There was the Lancet study that recently was published that looked at how post-COVID survivors are experiencing a lot of anxiety, depression, insomnia and cognitive difficulties,” said Dr. Judiann Jones, a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Jones wanted to find a way to offer support for people experiencing such issues.

“The big thing that we’re really wanting to look at is seeing how we can increase support related to those types of symptoms.”

A recent study by The Lancet Medical Journal shows that some who get COVID-19 struggle not only physically but mentally.

“When we’re in social isolation, we’re spending a lot of times at home related to the difficulties we’re having right now with the restrictions that we’re having,” said Dr. Jones.

Jones believes the support group will help those suffering from post-COVID-19 issues.

The group will be virtual are for adults over the age of 18. Those who want to attend must be Tennessee residents.

“When we have difficult experiences, we really want to utilize our support and know that the support is there. So, if we have a support group that’s a very amazing way to kind of help facilitate that.”