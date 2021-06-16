Mid-South doctor reprimanded for taking COVID-19 vaccines from Pipkin site without authorization

A Tennessee Department of Health consent order says Claude F. Varner Jr. gave the doses to his wife, a friend and his daughter-in-law.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say a Mid-South doctor has been reprimanded for removing five doses of the coronavirus vaccine without authorization and giving them to family and a friend.

A Tennessee Department of Health consent order says Claude F. Varner Jr. gave the doses to his wife, a friend and his daughter-in-law.

Officials say the Memphis doctor had volunteered to administer the vaccine to the public at the Pipkin building in midtown when he removed the unauthorized doses.

Varner signed the consent order that said he violated the Tennessee Medical Practice Act.

The board reprimanded the doctor's license and ordered him to complete a medical school class on ethics and professionalism.