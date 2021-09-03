Mid-South Food Bank looks to food trucks for help as pandemic needs continue one year later

The Mid-South Food Bank is distributing millions of pounds of food each month. They hope to get even more out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic has disrupted and devastated the lives of many. During the toll of the last twelve months, the Mid-South Food Bank has stepped up to try and feed those most in need but they need more help as the work continues. They're looking to food trucks to do just that.

Nearly daily at multiple locations spread throughout the Mid-South, the food bank has mobile food distribution sites it provides food for.

For the last 12 months, Mid-South Food Bank Director of Agency & Program Services said they provided hope to families.

“They had no idea how they were going to survive the next day," Vick said. "They had no idea how they were going to be able to provide nourishment for their families. We’ve been able to provide a real difference.”

The work isn't letting up one year later. Vick said they continue to push out nearly six million pounds of food each month.

“Our mobiles are still overrun," Vick said. "We’ll have agencies that plan on only feeding 300 people but 600 people will show up. There’s so much more we could do because the need seems to be even greater.”

Vick expects it will stay that way through the rest of 2021.

"But the Mid-South Food Bank is more than prepared for it," Vick said. "Our warehouse, our freezers are actually bursting at the seems with food.”

The problem, Vick said, is needing more partner organizations to get that food where it's needed - areas where transportation is an issue.

One solution? Partnering with food trucks.

Last month, the food bank had its first mobile kids café of the year where they brought hot meals directly to kids. It was made possible by partnering with food trucks Smurfey's Smokehouse and Twin Soup.

Vick hopes they can get more food trucks to partner with them to bring more mobile events like this. They'll provide food the food, they just need the wheels and service.

“I would say society is judged by how we treat our seniors and children and those mobile food trucks are they key for us to being able to reach the senior population as well as our children," Vick said.

Food truck operators interested in working with the Mid-South Food Bank can reach out to Vick at lvick@midsouthfoodbank.org.

Vick said the food bank is also in need of more volunteers. Learn more here.