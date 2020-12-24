Mike Matthews hangs his hat after 44 years in news

Local 24 News reporter Mike Matthews is retiring at the end of 2020. The legendary Memphis reporter has covered Mid-South politics for more than two decades.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 44 years in the news business, Local 24 News reporter Mike Matthews is retiring at the end of 2020. The legendary Memphis reporter has covered Mid-South politics for more than two decades.

For years he was called the "watchdog" and for a short period of time he went by the "bulldog," but regardless of his nickname there is no doubt Matthews left quite an impression on politicians, those working in government, and television viewers.

"He was one of those reporters that as a citizen you would love to see and as a politician,” former Memphis City Councilman Shea Flinn said. “Sometimes you didn't love to see him coming because he was going to ask you the hard questions."

From former Memphis City Council members to current Shelby County commissioners, many said without Matthews covering politics, it won't be the same.

"You are the eyes and ears and often the voice of the public. You will be missed by friend, I'll miss you. God speed," said Reginald Milton, Shelby County Commissioner.

Tennessee State Representative G.A. Hardaway said he has had a saying for the past two decades about Mike Matthews.

"You're not really an elected official. You haven't survived and gone through that fire until you have been barked at or even bitten by the watchdog. That's when you know you've arrived," said Hardaway. "Mike is the kind of guy, you know he is coming prepared. He can like you but that's not going to stop him from putting the facts out there and he put them in context."

Matthews first arrived in Memphis in 1997. He worked at WREG until 2011. He joined WATN after his departure from WREG, where his stories have appeared on the 5 and 6 p.m. news most nights since joining the station.

"I really have enjoyed working with Mike over the course of the years. Mike Matthews is an extraordinary individual,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. “The bulldog, he is one of the most creative storytellers that there is in Memphis and Shelby County.”

Harris added, “Mike has a knack for humor, and it's a particular brand of humor. It's kind of a dead pan humor, and he has a knack for cutting through all of it and saying what needs to be said."

"I've known you for many years and I can honestly say you one of the best journalists we have in Memphis. I will miss that, but mostly I'm going to miss your incredible sense of humor," said Jim Strickland, Memphis mayor.

Matthews covered former Memphis Mayor W.W. Herenton for the most of Herenton's time in office. The former mayor said despite their sometimes tense exchanges during news conferences, Herenton always respected Matthews.

"Obviously, I can say I've been interviewed by a lot of reporters over a 30-year span and I can truly say Mike was one of the best," said Herenton.

"Mike Matthews is one of the best journalists we have in Memphis. He never played 'gotcha' politics," said Memphis City Clerk Myron Lowery.

Lowery and almost everyone we talked to said Mike is tough, but fair.

"You were a very fair person and I value and appreciate that," said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

"As I today look back 20 years, I can say he is still bigger than life and has a wonderful personality. He is really in many ways a consummate professional," said former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.

Another person Matthews frequently interviewed was Mike Williams when he was president of the Memphis Police Association.

"He's from that old school. He is a little gruff around the edges, yet funny, yet very intelligent, and yet to the point, so I think Memphis going to miss that when Mike retires," said Williams.

Matthews began his career in 1976. He started as a country western disc jockey in Caribou, Maine. About six weeks later, he started his first TV job in Presque Isle, Maine as an anchor and reporter. From there, Matthews worked his way up to Springfield, Massachusetts, then onto Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina. His next stop was Charlotte, North Carolina before arriving in Memphis in 1997.

The Boston native quickly made Memphis his adopted home.

"He is easily one of the best in the business, let alone in Memphis television, for sure," said Richard Ransom, Local 24 News evening anchor.

"Watchdog, bulldog, he's tenacious, let's put it that way," added Ransom.

"He puts the same amount of care into covering a routine city council meeting as he would covering a historic election. And, I think those are the things people will remember him for," said Otis Sanford, Local 24 News political commentator.

Matthews has long been known for his creative writing and ability to craft a well told story.

"He's the best storyteller I have ever met," said Katina Rankin, Local 24 News evening anchor.

"He is witty. His writing is absolutely creative. Nobody can deliver it like a Mike Matthews," added Robinson.

After telling literally thousands of stories and sitting through countless government meetings, those he interviewed so many times said Mike may be officially retiring - but they don't believe this is the last they will hear from the watchdog.

"He is really going to get to work now that he doesn't haven't answer to anybody," said Hardaway.

"Don't leave us completely Mike. Stay on the social media so we can have your white and charm," said Flinn.