How you can get an electric blanket or space heater from MLGW's Power of Warmth program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, in partnership with Neighborhood Christian Centers, is once again distributing one hundred each of electric blankets and space heaters to eligible customers through the Power of Warmth program (mlgw.com/powerofwarmth).

To qualify for an electric blanket OR a space heater, the applicant must be a Shelby County resident, disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name. Applicants cannot have previously received a blanket or heater from MLGW.

Applicants will need:

An MLGW bill in their name.

A Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License to verify age and address.

Their most recent pay stub, social security income statement or bank statement showing direct deposit.

Disability documentation, if applicable.

Applications will be accepted online ONLY through December 31, 2020 at https://www.ncclife.org/powerofwarmth. Qualified applicants will be notified by January 11, 2021 by text and given information on when and where to pick up their heater or/blanket.