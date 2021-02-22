'Pumping stations getting better every day' | MLGW says boil water advisory could last several more days

MLGW crews are repairing broken water mains in their system and dealing with residential leaks. Downtown and midtown high rises have especially been impacted.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We see our pumping stations getting better every day, a little better," MLGW President J.T. Young said.

Water pressure was improving Monday in the MLGW system, but the overall pressure for crews to fix the utility's first ever boil water advisory continues.

"Once pressures get to where they need to be, you are still probably looking at a couple of days, because we have to go through testing, and flushing and what not," Young said.

While MLGW crews repaired 80 water main breaks in recent days, smaller residential leaks and busted pipes are popping up everywhere.

"We are seeing leaks all over and we are working very diligently in those cases where there are property leaks, to get out there and shut those off," Young added.

"It's really frustrating," Erika Hastings said.

Hastings is anxiously awaiting repairs from her midtown Memphis complex after a water pipe burst last Tuesday. The medical student scrambled to reorganize her apartment and find another temporary place to crash.

"I'm very fortunate I have people I can stay with, but there are a lot of people in Memphis who don't have that," Hastings said.

In downtown Memphis, low water pressure concerns with plumbing forced all Shelby County government buildings - including the clerk's office - to close Monday and Tuesday.

Those with MLGW promised the public major infrastructure improvements are underway, paid for in part by approved rate hikes.

"We’ve upgraded two of our pumping stations with new components for that. We are going to do a third pumping station this year and ramp that up," Nick Newman with MLGW said.

As of Monday, those with MLGW said there are still no contaminants found in our drinking water.

Outside agencies continue to assist Memphis hospitals and the Memphis Fire Department to get needed water to first responders.