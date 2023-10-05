MLGW matches TVA grant, providing funds to customers with delayed bills | Here's how much you could be eligible for

TVA is providing a grant of more than $200,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — TVA is providing a $245,000 grant through its Community Care Fund to assist Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division customers who have delayed bills.

“Our mission is to serve the Tennessee Valley and make life better for our communities,” said Mark Yates, TVA regional vice president. “One of the ways we serve our region is by partnering with local power companies, like MLGW, to provide assistance to those who are struggling to pay for essential utilities.”

MLGW is matching the TVA grant; Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) is administering the program as long as the funds last.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the challenges created by delayed bills,” said Doug McGowen, president and CEO of MLGW. “We’re grateful for the assistance from TVA and MIFA.”

MLGW is sending a letter to customers who have deferred billing plans for a delayed bill to notify them of their eligibility for up to $400 in assistance. Customers must have that eligibility letter, ID and a copy of their MLGW bill in order to apply. Only the customer of record is eligible to apply, according to MLGW.