Memphian who said he was beaten by SCORPION unit voices support for DOJ investigation

Attorneys for Monterrious Harris said they believe the investigation will "likely confirm MPD has a pattern and practice of violating constitutional rights."

Example video title will go here for this video

Memphis resident Monterrious Harris said he was beaten by those same officers in the SCORPION Unit just days before Tyre Nichols. Now that the Department of Justice opened a pattern or practice investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department, attorneys for Harris have released a statement in support of the investigation.

Attorneys for Harris said they believe the investigation will "likely confirm MPD has a pattern and practice of violating constitutional rights of Memphians." Included in these violations are "conducting pretextual stops" and "utilizing excessive force," the statement reads.

They said they believe the investigation will "likely confirm that MPD has a pattern and practice of violating constitutional rights," Including their client's on Jan. 4.

Harris' attorneys also criticized Memphis city government for being unwilling to take on what they call a "much needed self-examination."

According to the official police report from Harris' arrest, MPD said Harris drove towards detectives in his car and then backed up at high speed, attempting to flee on foot before he was caught by police.

Former officers Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills Jr. and Preston Hemphill — all fired due to their involvement in Tyre Nichols' death — were named on the arrest affidavit the night Harris was arrested.

An officer in a marked vehicle reportedly arrived and took Harris to 201 Poplar. A nurse there requested Harris go to the hospital, according to the report. He was reportedly taken to Regional One and released a few hours later back into police custody.

The police report said Harris violated a number of laws including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and convicted felon with possession of handgun; however, a federal lawsuit filed on his behalf states that the gun was not Harris' and belonged to his cousin.

While in jail, Harris’ mother called Spence Partners Law. Days later, they learned the officers charged in Nichols’ death are the same names as the officers listed in the police report for Harris.