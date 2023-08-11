Man dies in police custody in Midtown, according to MPD

Officers said they received a call that the man was rummaging through boxes for rodent poison.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to Memphis police, on late Friday morning, a man died in police custody after he ran from officers.

Officers said they received a call around 11:00 a.m. from a property owner who told them a man was on his property near South Idlewild and Madison. The man was reportedly rummaging through boxes retrieving poisonous bait for rodents.

Officers said they got another call about a man looking through mailboxes and into cars.

MPD said they checked the area and found the man. When they approached, they said he walked away before running.

Officers were able to catch the man at Madison and Auburndale, but the man began to resist being handcuffed, police said.

Police took the man into custody and put him in a squad car before the male appeared to be out of breath and exhausted from running, according to MPD.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check the well-being of the male. The male was transported to Methodist University in critical condition. At the hospital, the male was pronounced deceased around 1:20 pm.

The officers involved will be relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

At this point, the identity of the male has not been confirmed.