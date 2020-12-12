Memphis Police investigate another interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD says 2 southbound lanes of I-240 near the South Parkway exit have reopened after an interstate shooting investigation.
The Memphis Police Department has shut down two lanes of traffic Southbound of I-240 near the South Parkway exit due to interstate shooting
A spokesperson with the Memphis Police says the lanes will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.