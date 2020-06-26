National Civil Rights Museum cancels 29th Freedom Award, plans for 30th anniversary next year

The decision was made because of public safety concerns associated with COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum is canceling the 29th Freedom Award, its flagship fundraising event, as it looks forward to the 30th anniversary next year. The decision was made because of public safety concerns associated with COVID-19. The pandemic crisis has caused a significant economic impact with loss of revenue from the museum’s closure and cancellation of its public events. Revenue from the Freedom Award supports the museum’s operations and programming. The deficit resulting from its cancellation has caused serious financial strain and the need for general operations support.

Here’s the good news. Despite there not being a social event that honors national and international history makers for their untiring contributions to civil and human rights, 37 sponsors are continuing their financial support of the Freedom Award (even when there won’t be one this year), particularly during this challenging time. Together, they have contributed $725,500. The museum is recognizing these ultimate supporters as Freedom Keepers who are supporting at the same level as they have in the past.

“With the help of our board development committee, we made the decision to simply ask sponsors if they would still give despite this year's Freedom Award being cancelled,” said Museum President Terri Lee Freeman. “The overwhelming response was 'yes!' It's fabulous to know that our sponsors believe in our mission and truly understood the financial implications of our not hosting a Freedom Award.”

Thank you to our Freedom Keepers including African Pride, AMPRO Industries Incorporated, Dr. Esmond & Pamela Arrindell, AutoZone, Bank of America, Baptist Memorial Health Care, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Burch, Porter & Johnson PLLC, The Carter Malone Group, Commercial Bank and Trust Company, Cummins, Dixon Hughes Goodman, Duncan Williams Asset Management, Ernst & Young, FedEx Corporation, First Horizon Foundation, Georgia-Pacific Memphis Cellulose, Kathy & J.W. Gibson, Ann & Mason Hawkins, Highland Capital Management, LLC, Hyde Family Foundation, Independent Bank, International Paper, Kroger Delta Division Marketing, R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Nike, ProTech Services Group, Inc., Cathy Ross, Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., Smith and Nephew, Inc., Southeastern Asset Management Inc., Steelecase, J. Strickland & Co., Tower Ventures Management LLC, Valero Energy Foundation, and U.S. Chamber – Institute for Legal Reform.

Traditionally, the Freedom Award experience is a daylong event including the Student Forum and Pre-Show Gala with Red Carpet and the awards ceremony. To experience last year’s 28th Freedom Award, visit the event website at freedomaward.org. There are behind the scenes, oral histories, honoree bio-videos, photo galleries and more.