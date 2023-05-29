One teen pleads guilty in attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek in Germantown

Malik Malone, 18, withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday, according to court documents, and entered a plea of guilt.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — One of two Memphis teens that Germantown Police said were charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping in December has plead guilty, according to court documents.

Malik Malone, 18, withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday, May 25, according to these documents, and entered a plea of guilt toward the first 10 counts he was charged with.

The Germantown Police Department (GPD) said Thursday, March 2, 2023, that Malone and Adrian Pegues, 19, were arrested and are in custody on federal charges that include kidnapping.

Investigators said two suspects tried to kidnap a woman as she was leaving The Shops of Saddle Creek parking lot at the shopping center about 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022. They said a bystander reportedly confronted the two suspects before the two let the woman go.

The woman sustained minor injuries, according to Germantown Police.