Local church to give away free gas Saturday in Memphis

Brown Missionary Baptist Church will host “Gas Up for Blessings” Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It will be held at the Shell Station at 2711 Range Line Road.

"The last two years have been financially difficult for many Mid-South families. We're just supporting those who need an extra boost to get to work, to see family members, or save a little money," said Pastor Bartholomew Orr, Senior Pastor of Brown Missionary Baptist Church, in a news release. "It's important to do more than tell people about the love of Christ. We must show them by giving."