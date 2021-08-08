Parents in Collierville protest Shelby County student mask requirement

The protest at the Collierville Central Office got heated Monday morning; police showed up to move everyone to the sidewalk

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Things got heated Monday morning in Collierville with parents protesting students being required to wear masks.

Friday, the Shelby County Health Department issued an amended Health Order No. 24 that calls for universal masking in all K-12 schools, preschools and day care centers, for teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Several parents lined the street outside Collierville High School before the start of school. One parent was holding a sign saying "Let Families Decide".

Wayne Kniepp says his daughter will not be wearing a mask today in school. He doesn't know if she will be sent home or what will happen. I did observe from the parking lot the majority of people entering the building were wearing masks or had them in hand as they walked up pic.twitter.com/x7e7URrOQn — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) August 9, 2021

Another sign said "masks should be optional".

Several parents said that they feel the mask decision should be up to the local school districts, not the Shelby County Health Department.

Now we are at Collierville Elementary. Parents I talked to say they feel the mask decisions should be up to the local school districts not the county pic.twitter.com/6vZj8TY4il — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) August 9, 2021

Parents also protested outside the Collierville School District Central Office. That's where things started getting heated, when parents were demanding to speak with the Superintendent or someone from the district.

So they just finished praying... pic.twitter.com/4H7b2u9YMn — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) August 9, 2021

And singing amazing grace pic.twitter.com/cpsQmIiG31 — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) August 9, 2021

Police now talking to the man that seems to the the protest organizer. They want the protesters to move to the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/0iUdenuQUm — Jeni DiPrizio (@JeniDiprizioTV) August 9, 2021

Collierville schools said the district will not be the mask enforcers. If a child is not wearing a mask, the child's name will be reported.