protests

Black Lives Matter protest at DeSoto County Courthouse

Protesters are gathering over recent police killings of black people
Credit: WATN
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - "A Peaceful Call To Protest" in downtown Memphis

HERNANDO, Mississippi —

A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Friday night on the sidewalks of the DeSoto County Courthouse.

Protesters are gathering over recent police killings of black people.

According to a release, the peaceful assembly is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to wear face masks.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

