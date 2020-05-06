Black Lives Matter protest at DeSoto County Courthouse

HERNANDO, Mississippi —
A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for Friday night on the sidewalks of the DeSoto County Courthouse.
Protesters are gathering over recent police killings of black people.
According to a release, the peaceful assembly is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to wear face masks.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.
RELATED: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris orders county flags to fly at half-staff in honor of George Floyd
RELATED: Protesting against systemic racism and fighting for equal justice are important and so is voting
RELATED: Will meaningful changes with how the Memphis Police Department interacts with citizens take place?