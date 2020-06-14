Do protesters have rights if they are in the street?

Local 24 reporter Caitlin McCarthy is looking into what rights that protesters have when they are blocking off traffic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around 9:30 pm Saturday night, a small group of protesters blocking Cooper and Madison were met with a large white pick-up truck that tried to continue driving through them.

The driver was confronted by protesters and some witnesses say a protester punched the driver.

Attorney Kevin Snider says in this case it the driver was acting in self-defense, he might have a case.

"You’re in charge of a multi thousand pound vehicle against a pedestrian on the street and you’re not going to be given any benefit of the world," said Attorney Kevin Snider.

